L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) Shares Acquired by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of L&F Acquisition worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 110,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,534,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L&F Acquisition by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 993,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after buying an additional 288,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corbin Capital Partners, L.P. sold 19,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $277,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 461,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNFA opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

