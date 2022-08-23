Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Stake Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Lucid Group by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Lucid Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lucid Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 32.83.
Lucid Group Stock Down 3.9 %
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The company had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 34.45% and a negative net margin of 1,030.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
