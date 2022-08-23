Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Guggenheim from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
About Madison Square Garden Entertainment
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.
