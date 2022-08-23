Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Guggenheim from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

