Man Group’s (EMG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EMG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.38) price objective on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 322 ($3.89) to GBX 313 ($3.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 293.50 ($3.55).

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:EMG opened at GBX 246.60 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 724.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 251.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 277 ($3.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.