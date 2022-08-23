Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $515.00 million-$545.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.16 million. Masimo also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.34-$4.57 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Masimo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $152.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18. Masimo has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 575.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.