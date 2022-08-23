Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.99% of Diamondback Energy worth $241,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 123,258 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 47,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,408,000 after acquiring an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 636.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,917 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $8,388,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $3,774,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.32.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

