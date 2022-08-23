Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 192,819 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,338,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,819 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.91% of Waste Connections worth $326,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,246,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,471 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,027,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $822,650,000 after purchasing an additional 722,146 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,910,000 after buying an additional 567,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,800,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,165,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,785,000 after buying an additional 764,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

WCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

