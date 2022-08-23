Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 621,640 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,640 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 4.79% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $304,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SKX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $51.74.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.