Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 64,101 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,101 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.05% of Gartner worth $255,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total value of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,783.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,227. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT opened at $303.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.77 and its 200 day moving average is $273.33. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

