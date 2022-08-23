Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 7,627 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.11% of Paylocity worth $239,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paylocity by 7.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 7.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total value of $49,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,151 shares of company stock worth $24,252,766 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.19.

PCTY stock opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average is $196.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.30 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

