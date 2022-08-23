Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 92,443 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,443 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $237,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 33,447 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 246.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,256,000 after acquiring an additional 67,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.05.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.44.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

