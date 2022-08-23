Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 665,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.66% of Pool worth $281,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Pool by 562.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,343,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $374.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.04. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $324.14 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 68.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POOL. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

