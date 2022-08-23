Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $275.13 Million Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,362,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 106,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.13% of Northern Trust worth $275,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after buying an additional 58,126 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

NTRS opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.19.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

