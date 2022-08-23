Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $316.20 Million Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,965,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 962,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.51% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $316,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of MRVI opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.54. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Maravai LifeSciences

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

