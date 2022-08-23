Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $350.94 Million Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,337 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.97% of Entegris worth $350,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Entegris by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in Entegris by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

