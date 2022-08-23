Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 7.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $407,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 91,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 289,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 296,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,978,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,994,000 after purchasing an additional 225,525 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.93. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

