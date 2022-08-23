Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790,974 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.04% of Bruker worth $292,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Citigroup upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $55.80 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

