Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,802,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,853 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.93% of L3Harris Technologies worth $447,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,601,000 after purchasing an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after buying an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $231.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.