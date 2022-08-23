Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.56% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $253,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.7 %

ORLY stock opened at $724.38 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $672.91 and its 200 day moving average is $665.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $5,001,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 294,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.