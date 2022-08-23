Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,955 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.29% of VICI Properties worth $274,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $175,815,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,541,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,316 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

