Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,885 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.73% of CGI worth $336,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 38,916 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CGI by 8.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in CGI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 473,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,261 shares during the period. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.76 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.24 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

