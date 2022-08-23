Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,835,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,289 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $308,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $90.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $182.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.53.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

