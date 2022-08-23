Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,374 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $302,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. 41.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.66.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.5 %

RY stock opened at $97.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $136.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

