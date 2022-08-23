Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 107,545 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $428,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after acquiring an additional 409,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $323.10 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average of $294.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $307.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

