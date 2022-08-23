Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 1,131,925 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,597,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,131,925 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.69% of NetEase worth $412,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 338.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after buying an additional 1,413,440 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,165,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in NetEase by 12,848.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 932,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,889,000 after buying an additional 925,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,836,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Stock Performance

Shares of NTES stock opened at $85.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.42. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.62 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average of $93.30.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

