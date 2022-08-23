Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 181,860 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 181,860 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.39% of Bio-Techne worth $236,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TECH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Stock Down 2.6 %

In other Bio-Techne news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares in the company, valued at $72,393,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total value of $364,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,473. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $318.07 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.