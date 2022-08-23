Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 428,900 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,784,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428,900 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.61% of Manulife Financial worth $251,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.66%.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

