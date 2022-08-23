Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 948,710 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,019,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948,710 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.43% of CenterPoint Energy worth $276,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 602.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

