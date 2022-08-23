Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,617,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,416,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 3.89% of Regal Rexnord as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total transaction of $158,096.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $108.28 and a 1-year high of $176.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.90.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

