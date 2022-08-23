Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 91,041 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.13% of Cooper Companies worth $437,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 223.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $314.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.01 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.17). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $437.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.67.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

