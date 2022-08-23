McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,643,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,715 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.99% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $263,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $90.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

