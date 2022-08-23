Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.