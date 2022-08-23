Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,780 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.51.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.47. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.00.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 40.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.60%.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.