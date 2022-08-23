Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,714 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,956,902.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,044,570. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

