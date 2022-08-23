Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,123 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock opened at $68.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.