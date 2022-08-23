Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.00 million-$217.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.11 million. Model N also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.20 EPS.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Model N’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Model N

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Model N from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $152,090.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,207 shares of company stock worth $634,595. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Model N by 67.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

