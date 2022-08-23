Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after purchasing an additional 646,180 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 55.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,034,000 after purchasing an additional 549,004 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $173,147,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $304.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $251.01 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.52.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.92.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

