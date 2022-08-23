MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,700 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.97% of MSCI worth $398,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $437,422,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,730,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,123,726,000 after acquiring an additional 360,156 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Trading Down 1.2 %

MSCI stock opened at $472.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $445.82 and a 200-day moving average of $462.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

