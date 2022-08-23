NAOS Finance (NAOS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $2.14 Million

NAOS Finance (NAOS) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $43,287.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00083422 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00774131 BTC.

NAOS Finance Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,100,907 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance.

