Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 324,835 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Natera worth $12,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Natera by 878.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 912,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,138,000 after acquiring an additional 819,597 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 101.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 913,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,180,000 after purchasing an additional 460,775 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Natera by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 722,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 432,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Natera by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 959,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 418,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.64.

Natera Trading Down 2.6 %

NTRA opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $26,460.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,460.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.