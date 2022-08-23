Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

AERI stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $550.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.