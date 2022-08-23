Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.5 %

AERI stock opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $550.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $17.21.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.