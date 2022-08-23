Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,275,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002,361 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.90% of Newell Brands worth $434,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Newell Brands stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.