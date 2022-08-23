Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 43,932 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $21,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,880. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.