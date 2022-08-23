NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NI Stock Performance

NODK opened at $13.66 on Friday. NI has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NODK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NI by 26.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Further Reading

