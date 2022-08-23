NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NI Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:NODK opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.29. NI has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.60.

Get NI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NODK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NI by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NI by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NI by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 3.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.