NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of NI (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NI Trading Down 1.7 %

NODK opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.29. NI has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 302,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NI by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

