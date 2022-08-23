NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 9,045 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 220.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 20.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.75.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,876,249.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,507 shares of company stock worth $3,200,696 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $675.35 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.71. The company has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.39%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

