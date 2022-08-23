NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $132.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %

SWKS opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

