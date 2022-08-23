NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.44% of Kadant worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 447,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 259,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 206,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 67,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $192.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.43 and a 1-year high of $240.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

