NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,934 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Realty Income by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 438,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after buying an additional 56,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

O stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

